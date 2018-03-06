Slammed for recent Italy visit, unfazed Rahul Gandhi set for another foreign trip

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has been targeted by opposition for his absence during counting of Assembly election votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, is embarking on a three-day foreign tour starting March 8.

The Congress chief will visit Singapore on March 8-9 and leave for Malaysia on March 10. During his two-day visit to Singapore, the Gandhi scion is slated to address Indian diaspora and also hold a closed-door meeting with Indian professionals and industrialists in the country.

During his visit to Malaysia, the Congress president will address people of Indian origin living in the country. It must be noted that Malaysia has a considerably large number of Indian population. Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet businessmen as well as workers of Indian origin.

The itinerary of the Congress president’s visit to the country is believed to be similar to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits to foreign countries. Just like PM Modi addresses members of Indian community in different countries, Rahul has also been following a similar modus operandi in recent past.

Earlier, the Gandhi scion addressed members of Indian diaspora in US and Bahrain. In Bahrain, the Congress chief had attended a meeting of Global Organisation of People of India Origin, where members from over 50 countries had participated. Addressing the gathering, Rahul had attacked PM Modi and his economic policies.

The Congress leader has often been criticised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting the Narendra Modi government on foreign land.

During his visit to Bahrain in January, he had criticised PM Modi over Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. Highlighting how job creation in India was at an eight-year-low, the Congress president had said the two threats facing India under the Narendra Modi government are the inability to create jobs and the rise in the forces of hatred and division.