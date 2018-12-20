हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
undefined

Slap on the face of tyranny: BJP welcomes Calcutta HC's green signal to Rath Yatra

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had denied permission for the rath yatra on December 15.

Slap on the face of tyranny: BJP welcomes Calcutta HC&#039;s green signal to Rath Yatra
File photo

New Delhi: In a shot in the arm for BJP in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court okayed the party's plans of a 'Rath Yatra' in the state after the Mamata Banerjee government had refused to give permission. And BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya welcomed the development while taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had denied permission for the rath yatra on December 15 after much parleys on the grounds that it might lead to communal tension. The BJP approached the Calcutta High Court which said that the rally cannot be stopped unless it breaches law. "We welcome this decision ad we had trust on the judiciary that we'll get justice," said Vijayvargiya. "This decision is a slap on the face of tyranny. We haven't decided anything but I can assure that PM (Narendra Modi) and the party chief (Amit Shah) will join the yatra."

Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, also slammed Mamata Banerjee after the verdict. "This verdict is a victory against Mamata's dirty politics."

There is a political tussle brewing between the ruling TMC and the BJP in West Bengal with both parties levelling a number of allegations against one another. While BJP leaders have accused Mamata of violence in the state, and of obstructing the development of West Bengal, the Trinamool chief has hit back by calling for a united opposition ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year.

Tags:
undefined

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close