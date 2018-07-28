हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on 'Transforming Urban Landscape' which marks the third anniversary of three key government initiatives on urban development.

Smart Cities work, can help curb crime, littering: PM Modi at Lucknow

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on 'Transforming Urban Landscape' which marks the third anniversary of three key government initiatives on urban development. They are--Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission. 

The PM reached Lucknow on Saturday on his two-day visit to the state. The Prime Minister visited an exhibition on Flagship Missions of Urban Development. He interacted with 35 beneficiaries of PMAY (Urban), one from each state or union territory, the statement said. 

Here is what the PM said:

Due to Integrated Command and Control Centre, there has been a drop in crime rates in Rajkot in last two quarters. Discarding and burning garbage in public places has seen a drop due to CCTV

The Centre used to send letters and plead with the previous government to do something for the people. But they had had a one-point programme and that was to decorate their bungalows.

* The India that is currently moving ahead at a speed of 7.5 percent will do move faster in the coming time.

* We are bound to build a system for future generations, where life is based on 5 Es: Ease of Living, Education, Employment, Economy & Entertainment

Our goal is that when the country celebrates its 75 years of independence then there should be no person in the country who does not have a house.

* Smart city is not a project but a mission for the government.

I've been alleged that I'm not a guard (chowkidaar) but a partner (bhaagidar). I accept this as a prize. I'm proud to be a partner in the pain of the people. 

* The houses that are being built today they have been provided with toilets. Under the Saubhagya Scheme, LED bulbs are also being provided. It means that an entire package is being given. The government has offered relief from interest for these houses. The area of the houses has now been increased further than the earlier one.

* The extension of the Metro is underway in Lucknow. PM Atal Behari Vajpayee was the first to bring this system in Delhi. The success of Delhi Metro today is being repeated in the whole country

The government is trying to provide a roof over every head by 2022. Keeping this in mind, 54 lakh houses have been sanctioned in urban areas in the last three years. More than one crore houses have been handed over to the public even in villages not only in cities. 

* Lucknow has been the workplace of the great man former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. It has been his parliamentary area for a long time.

* Our resolve to make the life of millions of people simple, easy and safe has been strengthened three years later.

PM Modi is speaking at an event to mark the third anniversary of PMAY(U), Amrut & Smart Cities Mission. 

The PM will address the gathering and return to the capital in the evening.

Tags:
Narendra ModiUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh urban development

