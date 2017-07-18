Smriti Irani gets additional charge of I&B ministry, Narendra Tomar given Urban Development after Venkaiah Naidu quits

New Delhi: Union textile minister Smriti Irani was on Tuesday given the additional charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting while Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh was handed over the charge of Urban Development.

The rejig took place after senior party leader and NDA vice presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu resigned from his ministerial responsibilities on Monday.

The Office of Prime Minister of India confirmed the report and tweeted, "Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. Additional charge of @Moud_India has been given to Shri @nstomar."

"The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to @smritiirani," it added.

Earlier in the day, Naidu met veteran BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani before he arrived in the Parliament House to file his nomination for the vice-presidential election.