Smriti Irani posts video of 'stumped' Congress spokesmen post Rahul Gandhi's dynasty barb

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Friday posted a video which showed Congress party spokesmen stumped and in a fix over giving an appropriate response to a question related to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi's dynasty barb at a rally in Telangana.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 22:17
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Friday posted a video which showed Congress party spokesmen stumped and in a fix over giving an appropriate response to a question related to party vice-president Rahul Gandhi's dynasty barb at a rally in Telangana.

Taking to Twitter, Irani said, "Comedy of errors dynasty ke statement par dynasty ke supporter kya bolein iss par gehen calculation."

Gandhi earlier on Thursday, while addressing a public meeting hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and asked whether they fought to form this state for his family accusing them of dynasty politics.

He said, addressing the state on the eve of third formation day of Telangana, that the government is not going in the "right direction" as they did not make a "right beginning" and added that it is not possible to fulfill the dreams of people of Telangana.

Gandhi targeted the Rao family and without naming anyone, asked whether the students and farmers of the state fought for creating a new state for a "single family".

K.T. Rama Rao responded to Gandhi's allegations, saying Indian National Congress talking about "family dynasty" is the joke of the millennium. 

TAGS

Smriti IraniConressTelanganaRahul GandhiK Chandrasekar Rao

