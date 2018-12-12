हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Metro

Snag hits Delhi Metro again, services affected on Magenta Line after glitch in signalling

Commuters faced a hard time travelling in Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Wednesday afternoon as the newly-opened section suffered technical issues in signalling affecting train services.

Snag hits Delhi Metro again, services affected on Magenta Line after glitch in signalling

New Delhi: Commuters faced a hard time travelling in Delhi Metro's Magenta Line Wednesday afternoon as the newly-opened section suffered technical issues in signalling affecting train services.

Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi's western part to Botanical Garden in Noida. "The point (crossovers zone) on the line, as a train departs from Jasola Vihar towards Botanical Garden (down Line) on Magenta Line is showing some signalling issue though physically it's fine, since 12.05 pm," an official said.

Due to this, trains between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj stations are running on the restricted speed of 25 kmph as a part of "fail-safe mechanism", leading to minor bunching of trains, he said. However, overall services on the Magenta line are normal and authorised automatic speed in the affected section will be restored as soon as the issue is sorted out, the DMRC said.

Many passengers took to Twitter to share their experience. "Technical delays make travelling by metro very unpredictable. And this is happening more often nowadays! #magentaline," a passenger, Rakesh Kamal, tweeted.

Another passenger wrote, "Took 1 hour from Kalkaji Mandir to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh. A technical fault in Magenta line." Last week, services on the Blue Line were affected for two consecutive days due to signalling issues. 

Tags:
Delhi MetroMagenta LineDelhi Metro delayDelhi Metro snagDelhi metro magenta line

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close