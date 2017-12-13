हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Snowfall covers Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Uttarakhand - See Pics

Flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the first half of the day.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 13, 2017, 22:21 PM IST
Comments |
Snowfall covers Himachal Pradesh, J&amp;K and Uttarakhand - See Pics
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@DigSkr

Shimla: As season`s first snowfall arrived at Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, the temperatures in some areas in the northern region dipped to minus four degrees.

Roads in Shimla district, except the Sungro-Chansel road, have been opened. However, the Dodra-Kwar area is still cut off, officials said.

The Theog Hatkoti road and Hindustan-Tibet National Highway are open despite the accumulation of 15 cm of snow at Kharapatthar and Narkanda, they said.

Electricity supply is normal, but there are reports of disruption in some areas of the district, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The power supply in Chopal, Kupvi and Jubbal is normal. Lines are being repaired in Dodra-Kwar and Khadrala, he said, adding that supply in the Taklech area is affected.

Shimla and its surrounding areas were lashed by sleet and rains on Tuesday night, while tribal areas received fresh snowfall.

Many places in Himachal Pradesh experienced the pang of cold, where during the past 24 hours Keylong in Lahul-Spiti recorded minimum temperature at -4.9 degree Celsius, Kalpa-1.0, Dalhousie-0.2 degree Celsius, Manali- 0.0 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded 3.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed.

Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri area also received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

Earlier, 12 inbound and as many outbound flights had to be cancelled due to bad weather and poor visibility, according to an official of the Airports Authority of India.

"The flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport resumed in the afternoon as the visibility improved. We were able to operate 10 inbound and as many outbound flights," the official added.

Intermittent snowfall in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley has snapped the state's transport links with the outside world as the arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed since Monday night.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Tags:
snowfallHimachal PradeshJ&KUttarakhandSnow
Next
Story

EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over poll code violation, seeks reply by Dec 18

Trending