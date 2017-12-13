Snowfall covers Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Uttarakhand - See Pics

Shimla: As season`s first snowfall arrived at Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, the temperatures in some areas in the northern region dipped to minus four degrees.

Roads in Shimla district, except the Sungro-Chansel road, have been opened. However, the Dodra-Kwar area is still cut off, officials said.

The Theog Hatkoti road and Hindustan-Tibet National Highway are open despite the accumulation of 15 cm of snow at Kharapatthar and Narkanda, they said.

Electricity supply is normal, but there are reports of disruption in some areas of the district, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

The power supply in Chopal, Kupvi and Jubbal is normal. Lines are being repaired in Dodra-Kwar and Khadrala, he said, adding that supply in the Taklech area is affected.

Shimla and its surrounding areas were lashed by sleet and rains on Tuesday night, while tribal areas received fresh snowfall.

Many places in Himachal Pradesh experienced the pang of cold, where during the past 24 hours Keylong in Lahul-Spiti recorded minimum temperature at -4.9 degree Celsius, Kalpa-1.0, Dalhousie-0.2 degree Celsius, Manali- 0.0 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded 3.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed.

Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri area also received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

Snow update SKR K.nag 06 Phal 07 Larnoo 05 Achabal 03 inch. J. Tunnel/ kund 15 inch DH pora 01 feet Kulgam 03 inch. Sangarbani 10 inch Heerpora 02 feet Keller 11 spn 07 Tral 02 inch @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/tJlRZULVar — DIG OF POLICE SKR (@DigSkr) December 12, 2017

Snow update. 128 Stranded vehicles from Banihal allowed to cross JT for Valley.Traffic from Valley stands suspended for Jammu.@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/OGbUPbIajD — DIG OF POLICE SKR (@DigSkr) December 12, 2017

#Snow update. NH remains closed for traffic.

Fresh snow at Phalgham,DH Pora ,JTunnel & some patches of Shopian.@JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/L6kEduIZfv — DIG OF POLICE SKR (@DigSkr) December 13, 2017

Woke up earlier this morning to a city with a light dusting of snow. Nau Sheen Mubarak #Srinagar #snowfall pic.twitter.com/sdXC6N1wJa — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 12, 2017

Up to #Gulmarg for lunch. First snow drive of the season. pic.twitter.com/KMAG1hQxMh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 13, 2017

Meanwhile, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

Earlier, 12 inbound and as many outbound flights had to be cancelled due to bad weather and poor visibility, according to an official of the Airports Authority of India.

"The flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport resumed in the afternoon as the visibility improved. We were able to operate 10 inbound and as many outbound flights," the official added.

Intermittent snowfall in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley has snapped the state's transport links with the outside world as the arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed since Monday night.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)