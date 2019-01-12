Snowfall disrupts air, road traffic in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday disrupted air traffic at the Srinagar airport while the Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for vehicular movement. The weather office has forecast an improvement from Sunday afternoon.

Officials at Srinagar International Airport said due to poor visibility and continuing snowfall, morning flights to and from the airport were cancelled while all afternoon flights are delayed due to inclement weather. Traffic department officials said it has been snowing heavily in Bannihal sector of the Srinagar-Jammu highway and keeping the safety of travellers in mind, traffic on the highway has been halted.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.8 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.9 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 as the minimum temperatures on Saturday. Leh town recorded minus 11.9 degree Celsius, Kargil minus 16.8 and Drass minus 10.3 as the night`s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city recorded 8.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.6, Batote 1.8, Bannihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperatures.