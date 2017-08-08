Social activist Medha Patkar forcibly removed from protest site, admitted to hospital after health worsens

New Delhi: Social activist Medha Patkar who is on an indefinite hunger strike since July 27 was forcibly removed from protest site and taken to a hospital in Indore yesterday after her health worsened.

The 62-year-old Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader and 11 others were demanding rehabilitation of 40,000 families displaced due to increase in height of the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

A case was earlier registered against the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan' workers by the administration for keeping a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in captivity for three hours. The administration had alleged that the workers protesting there held a team of NDRF under captivity for three hours.

Refuting the allegations, Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar had said, "The government is making false cases to defame the movement after the administration is has imposed a case."

Earlier, on Friday Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had requested Patkar to end the fast. "I am concerned about your health and that of your mates. I politely request you to end the fast," Chouhan had tweeted.