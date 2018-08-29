Social justice, fulfilling 2014 election manifesto, speedy execution of welfare schemes: How BJP plans to win 2019 polls

New Delhi: Focusing on strategies to win the upcoming 2019 polls and three state Assembly elections, the day-long meeting of the BJP Chief Ministers' Council on Tuesday listed out the key parameters including social justice, implementation of development programmes and promises it made in 2014 election manifesto.

The annual stock-taking exercise with BJP chief ministers and deputy CMs was led by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The issues of social justice with an eye on Dalits and backward castes, national security, especially NRC, and welfare schemes of the Modi government emerged during the meeting, reported news agency PTI.

Chief Ministers and deputy CMs of 15 states took a pledge to ensure that the party comes back to power with a bigger majority in Parliament.

"We have taken a pledge that we will win the Lok Sabha polls with a majority bigger than the one we had in the 2014 polls. We will also ensure our victory in three state polls," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Briefing on the meeting attended by 14 of the 15 BJP chief ministers, PM Modi tweeted, "Fruitful meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where the BJP is in power."

Fruitful meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where @BJP4India is in power. pic.twitter.com/YBKTBuIzab — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2018

Goa was not represented in the crucial meeting since CM Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai, while senior minister Francis D'Souza is in the USA for treatment.

"The Prime Minister took stock of the work done by the states and also discussed the situation in the states in the wake of the Center`s initiative on higher MSP (minimum support price) for farmers, passage of OBC Commission Bill giving it a constitutional status, restoration of provisions of SC/ST Act, the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the Citizens Amendment Bill," Singh said.

PM Modi also spoke about 'Swachh Bharat' exercise, under which the government has been building toilets and focussing on cleanliness, and the ongoing 'Gram Swaraj' project in over 48,000 villages.

He asked the CMs to focus on their speedy execution and take it to the masses during elections, Singh said.

The issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was also discussed with the party asserting that the presence of illegal infiltrators could not be tolerated in the country.

They also said that minority Hindus in neighbouring countries must find a home in India if they are persecuted there, Singh said.

Taking a dig at the Congress for its plans to form a grand alliance with regional parties to defeat Modi in 2014, Singh said that it was too early to comment as they have not yet decided their leader.

"They have not yet decided the criteria for selection of the Prime Ministerial candidate. One party says the candidate will be of the party that wins maximum seats while other says that the candidate would be of the largest party. I think they won`t be able to decide the issue till the elections. It is only Narendra Modi who will be the Prime Minister in 2019," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are less than eight months away while assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are slated for later this year.

With agency inputs