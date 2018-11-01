हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pollution

Social media account created for people to lodge complaints on pollution in Delhi-NCR: CPCB to SC

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Delhi government said that a total of 40 lakh old vehicles in Delhi had been de-registered by the authorities.

Social media account created for people to lodge complaints on pollution in Delhi-NCR: CPCB to SC

The Supreme Court was informed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday that it has created social media accounts on Twitter and Facebook where citizens can lodge complaints about the pollution in the national capital and its neighbouring areas.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the CPCB to give adequate publicity and issue advertisements about setting up of the social media accounts so that the citizens are aware of it and can lodge their complaints.

The top court also expressed displeasure that three and a half years have gone by since the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on April 7, 2015, passed an order banning plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR but the directions have not been complied with yet.

The bench also noted that the top court had in May 2015 dismissed the appeal against the NGT directions prohibiting plying of such vehicles.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Delhi government said that a total of 40 lakh old vehicles in Delhi had been de-registered by the authorities.

The bench was hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Tags:
PollutionDelhi pollutionSupreme CourtSupreme Court pollution

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close