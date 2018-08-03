हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Social Media Communication Hub

Social media communication hub policy withdrawn: Centre tells Supreme Court

The proposal to create a Social Media Communication Hub has been withdrawn, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

Social media communication hub policy withdrawn: Centre tells Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The proposal to create a 'Social Media Communication Hub' has been withdrawn, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

“Social media hub policy would be reviewed by government,” Attorney General K K Venugopal told a three-bench judge of the top court, headed by CJI Dipak Mishra.

Tweeting on the hearing, the Internet Freedom Foundation wrote:

In January this year, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry planned to set up a hub to monitor social media activities, trending news in districts and gather feedback on the Centres flagship schemes.

In a tender, the government sought bids for a firm that could provide 800 employees to monitor social media and other online communications at a micro level.

Later, the Supreme Court lashed at the government over it and observed that it will be "like creating a surveillance state". On August 24 last year, a nine-judge bench of the Apex Court declared that privacy is a constitutional right.

The judges were unanimous in their finding. In their order, the judges cited various reasons for their conclusion and said: "The right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution."

Tags:
Social Media Communication HubCentreSupreme CourtSC

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close