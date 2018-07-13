हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Social media flays Congress for attributing anti-Modi tweet to Priyanka Chopra by mistake

While Zee News cannot independently confirm that the erroneous tweet was indeed made, netizens have shared screenshots to poke fun at Congress.

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

For a brief moment, Priyanka Chopra became one of the strongest critics of PM Narendra Modi. Surprised netizens though quickly realised though that a tweet against PM Modi's soil testing labs from Congress' official Twitter handle had mistakenly tagged the actress instead of party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The tweet was shot out on Wednesday by @INCIndiaLive - Congress' official account for updates on party conferences and live events. In what was meant to be a hard-hitting statement against PM Modi's remarks on soil testing labs in the country, however, reportedly became an embarrassing faux pas as it was attributed to @priyankachopra - the actress, instead of @priyankac19 - the party spokesperson.

While Zee News cannot verify if the mistake had actually happened, several screenshots of the tweet were taken before it could be deleted from the account. These were then circulated widely with netizens poking fun at Congress for it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Priyanka Chaturvedi has not commented on the mistake, she recently did face backlash from trolls who made threats to her minor daughter. For now though, netizens are seeing the lighter side of Congress' social media cells' error.

