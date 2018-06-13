हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kejriwal vs Mishra

Sofe pe padaa hua hai Kejriwal dekh lo: Kapil Mishra sings a song on AAP chief’s dharna

Kapil Mishra says that while Delhiites are troubled and in queues of water tankers, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is lying down on a sofa.

Sofe pe padaa hua hai Kejriwal dekh lo: Kapil Mishra sings a song on AAP chief’s dharna

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra has now taken on Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal with a song. Mishra has taken to microblogging site Twitter to share the song sung by him. It is titled – ‘Sofe pe padaa hua hai Kejriwal dekh lo’, taking a dig at the AAP chief over his sit-in at the residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The song points at several issues concerning Delhi and its citizens. Referring to the issue of water scarcity in the national capital, Mishra says that while Delhiites are troubled and in queues of water tankers, the Chief Minister is lying down on a sofa.

The rebel leader also takes a dig at Kejriwal-led AAP over their demand for full statehood for Delhi, saying there is no need for the same to ensure water supply to people. “Paani ke liye kya humko purna rajya chahiye? ji nahi ji nahi bas nek niyat chahiye (Do we need full statehood for water? No, we just need good intention),” says Mishra in the song.

There are no roads and no health facility in Delhi still the Chief Minister is on a sofa, says the song further.

Mishra further says in the song that since the Central Bureau of Investigation has sought files from Kejriwal, he has been suffering from lack of sleep.

“Na jaate hain assembly, na karte koi kaam hain, Modi Modi Modi Modi japte subah shaam hain (Neither does he go to Assembly nor does he do any work, just keeps saying Modi Modi Modi Modi from morning to evening),” says Mishra in the song.

The song by Kapil Mishra has also got a fan in Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, who has retweeted the Twitter post of the rebel AAP leader with the video on the microblogging site.

Tags:
Kejriwal vs MishraKapil MishraArvind KejriwalAAPKejriwal dharnaAam Aadmi Party

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close