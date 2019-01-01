Sohrabuddin encounter case: Congress misused CBI to frame Amit Shah, alleges BJP

NEW DELHI: In a blistering attack on the Congress party, the ruling BJP on Tuesday alleged that the previous UPA government misused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to frame Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said that there was a clear conspiracy by the Congress government and the party's former president Sonia Gandhi to destroy the political career of Amit Shah, who is now BJP national president.

''Congress misused the CBI in 2010 to frame Amit Shah, who is now BJP chief. There’s clear proof of a political conspiracy by Congress against him. We want to highlight to the nation that Congress will not spare anyone who comes in their pursuit of power,'' Irani told reporters.

Irani claimed that the Sohrabuddin case was ''politically motivated.''

"The entire investigation was carried out according to a set script to achieve certain goals. Truth has finally won in a case that was nothing but a conspiracy by Congress," the Union Textiles Minister said.

Irani also accused the CBI of creating evidence for a manufactured probe in the case under pressure from the Congress party, which was in power in 2010.

Thanking the honourable court, which recently gave a clean chit to the BJP president in the case, Irani said, ''Despite Congress's political conspiracy to destroy Amit Shah, the courts have cleared the BJP chief of all charges levelled against him. It was a conspiracy by Congress."

Quoting the recent CBI court judgement, which was delivered a week ago by the special CBI court, Irani said, "The judgement by the Special CBI judge clearly said that the CBI was more concerned about establishing a particular pre-conceived and pre-meditated theory, rather than finding out the truth to implicate political leaders."

On December 21, the special CBI court acquitted all the 22 accused, saying a conspiracy could not be proven.

"Having examined the entire investigation and conducted the trial, I have no hesitation in recording that during the investigation of these offences, the CBI was doing something other than reaching the truth of these offences,'' the court said in its 350-page long judgement.

"I have no hesitation in recording that a premier investigating agency like CBI had before it a premeditated theory and a script intended to anyhow implicate political leaders. And the agency thereafter merely did what was required to reach that goal rather than conducting an investigation in accordance with law," the judgement read.