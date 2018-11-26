हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Soldier injured in sniper fire on LoC

Police sources said the incident occurred in Machil sector. 

Srinagar: An Indian soldier was injured on Monday in sniper fire from Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kupwara district.

Police sources said the incident occurred in Machil sector. "The injured soldier has been shifted to a hospital," an official said.

