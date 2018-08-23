A soldier is never off duty: Army Major on leave joins Kerala flood relief work

"A soldier is never off duty."

These golden words were proven true after an Army man, on leave, flew to assist with the relief operations currently underway in flood-hit Kerala.

Major Hemant Raj of 28 MADRAS Sapth Shakti Command specially flew to Kerela while still on holiday. He organised a team of defence personnel on leave, veterans and local fishermen boats to rescue people stranded in far-off locations.

“A Soldier is never off duty. Maj Hemant Raj 28 MADRAS Sapth Shakti Comd #IndianArmy flew to Kerela on leave. Imdtly threw himself into #KeralaFloodRelief work. Organised team of Defence persons on leave, veterans & local fishermen boats to help marooned people. Working tirelessly,” tweeted the handle of Public Relation Officer, Defence Rajasthan.

A Soldier is never off duty. Maj Hemant Raj 28 MADRAS Sapth Shakti Comd #IndianArmy flew to Kerela on leave. Imdtly threw himself into #KeralaFloodRelief work. Organised team of Defence persons on leave,veterans & local fishermen boats to help marooned people. Working tirelessly. pic.twitter.com/v1kzbRYHEP — PRO Defence Rajasthan (@PRODefRjsthn) August 22, 2018

Kerala is witnessing the worst floods in a century. Over 370 people have lost their lives and more than a million have been rendered homeless.

The flood water has now started receding and people returning home. However, more than 13.43 lakh people are still lodged in 3,520 camps across the southern state.

Over 12,000 litres of drinking water has also been dispatched to the affected areas as the next phase of bringing back and putting together the lives of the displaced is a concern.

With agency inputs