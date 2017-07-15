close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Soldier killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation in J&K's Rajouri sector

An army soldier was martyred on Saturday in yet another Pakistani ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 18:17
Soldier killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation in J&amp;K&#039;s Rajouri sector

Srinagar: An army soldier was martyred on Saturday in yet another Pakistani ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cease fire violation took place in the state's Rajouri sector of the LoC.

ANI reported that Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

In another incident on Saturday, one CRPF jawan was injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a security patrol team in the state's Kulgam.

One of the attackers has been apprehended and he confessed to the crime, according to ANI.

The incident took place in Kulgam's Laroo area.

The arrested terrorist is currently being interrogated.

TAGS

Pakistani ceasefire violationPak ceasefire violationceasefire vilationKulgamCRPF attackCRPF jawan injuredTerrorist attackKulgam grenade attack

From Zee News

NEET 2017: Rank list for Tamil Nadu likely to be released at tnhealth.org, tnmedicalselection.org
Education

NEET 2017: Rank list for Tamil Nadu likely to be released a...

One CRPF jawan injured as terrorists lobbed grenade in J&amp;K&#039;s Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir

One CRPF jawan injured as terrorists lobbed grenade in J...

3D sense to help robots do household chores
Science

3D sense to help robots do household chores

China meddling in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s internal affairs: CM Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu and KashmirIndia

China meddling in Jammu and Kashmir's internal affairs...

Scientists discover distant galaxy 1,000 times brighter than Milky Way
Space

Scientists discover distant galaxy 1,000 times brighter tha...

Turkey dismisses over 7,000 on eve of failed coup anniversary
WorldAsia

Turkey dismisses over 7,000 on eve of failed coup anniversa...

Indian students worry about physical safety in US: Survey
India

Indian students worry about physical safety in US: Survey

Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari asks Nawaz Sharif to broker peace on Kashmir, initiate dialogue with Hurriyat
India

Jama Masjid Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari asks Nawaz Sharif to br...

NASA releases new maps of Pluto, Charon
Space

NASA releases new maps of Pluto, Charon

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Class conflict: Migrant workers attacking gated community in Noida reflects deep inequalities

Chorus of protest: In whose name is ‘Not In My Name’?

DNA Edit | Quiet flows the Ganga: NGT measures must be implemented swiftly

Techie's suicide in Pune highlights plight of IT employees

Picking up the pieces to rebuild and restore normalcy in Mosul