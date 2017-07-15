Soldier killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation in J&K's Rajouri sector

Srinagar: An army soldier was martyred on Saturday in yet another Pakistani ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cease fire violation took place in the state's Rajouri sector of the LoC.

ANI reported that Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was killed in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

In another incident on Saturday, one CRPF jawan was injured when militants lobbed a grenade at a security patrol team in the state's Kulgam.

One of the attackers has been apprehended and he confessed to the crime, according to ANI.

The incident took place in Kulgam's Laroo area.

The arrested terrorist is currently being interrogated.