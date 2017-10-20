Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar resigns citing 'personal reasons'

ANI| Last Updated: Oct 20, 2017, 14:37 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar has submitted his resignation on Friday. This development was confirmed by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Kumar has resigned over "personal reasons".

Kumar`s resignation comes months after Mukul Rohatgi resigned from the post of Attorney General of India.

Kumar was appointed as the Solicitor General of India in June 2014. He had replaced senior advocate Mohan Parasaran.

Before taking over as Solicitor General, Kumar served as counsel for the Gujarat government as well as amicus curiae in several cases in the Supreme Court.

