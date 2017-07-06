close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Solution to Naga problem close by, says interlocutor

The interlocutor would hold closed door meetings with apex tribal organisations for two days. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 23:14

Kohima: Interlocutor of Naga peace talks, R N Ravi today said that solution to the decades old Naga political problem is close-by.

"We are close towards solution and bringing the framework agreement to a conclusion, and therefore wanted to have one more round of consultations with the Naga civil societies," Ravi said.

He spoke to media-persons briefly before meeting NGOs here this evening.

Ravi is in the state to hold interactions with Naga civil societies and NGOs in order to strengthen the ongoing dialogue between the Centre and NSCN (IM).

Ravi called on Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie and talked to him on the issue before interacting with civil societies here, official sources said.

The interlocutor would hold closed door meetings with apex tribal organisations for two days. 

TAGS

NagaR N RaviNGONSCNDr Shurhozelie

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

WorldAsia

Russia blocks UN statement calling for North Korea sanction...

WorldAsia

Two dead as strong quake hits central Philippines

EuropeWorld

France extends state of emergency for sixth time

EuropeWorld

EU, Japan seal free trade in signal to Donald Trump

West Bengal

BJP team to visit violence-hit areas of West Bengal

North EastArunachal Pradesh

Debris of IAF helicopter, crew's bodies found; Arunach...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video