Solution to Naga problem close by, says interlocutor

Kohima: Interlocutor of Naga peace talks, R N Ravi today said that solution to the decades old Naga political problem is close-by.

"We are close towards solution and bringing the framework agreement to a conclusion, and therefore wanted to have one more round of consultations with the Naga civil societies," Ravi said.

He spoke to media-persons briefly before meeting NGOs here this evening.

Ravi is in the state to hold interactions with Naga civil societies and NGOs in order to strengthen the ongoing dialogue between the Centre and NSCN (IM).

Ravi called on Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie and talked to him on the issue before interacting with civil societies here, official sources said.

The interlocutor would hold closed door meetings with apex tribal organisations for two days.