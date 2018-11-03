Some leaders open mouth and speak lies like AK 47: PM Modi's veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that whenever some leaders open their mouths, 'they speak lies like AK 47'. He asked his party workers to expose the lies of the opposition to the common people.

"Kuch neta to jhoot ki machine ki tarah hain. Jab bhi munh kholte hain, dhar dhar AK 47 ki tarah jhoot hi nikalna shuru ho jaata hai. Aise mein, aapko vipaksh ke jhoot ko bhi janta ke saamne benaqab karna hai (Some leaders speak lies like machines. Whenever they open their mouths, they speak lies like AK 47. In such cases, you will have to expose their lies in front of the people)", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's statement came while he was while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre ahead of the state assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi had on Friday made fresh allegations, accusing Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation of paying "first tranche of kickbacks" of Rs 284 crore to businessman Anil Ambani, citing investments made by the French firm in a "loss-making" Reliance group company.

Addressing a press conference, the Gandhi scion had repeated his allegations of "huge" corruption in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal and said "if an inquiry starts on this, Narendra Modi is not going to survive that inquiry, guaranteed".

The Reliance Group, however, rejected charges and said Dassault Aviation's investment in Reliance Airport Developers Limited (RADL) has no link with the Rafale fighter jet deal, and accused the Congress of resorting to "blatant lies" for political gains.