M Karunanidhi

Sonia Gandhi calls M Karunanidhi's death 'very personal', says he was a 'father figure' to her

Sonia wrote that he always stood for social justice, equality and development of Tamil Nadu.

DMK supporters react after the DMK president M Karunanidhi died in Chennai on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi called the death of 94-year-old Muthuvel Karunanidhi, who was popularly known as Kalaignar, a personal loss and added that he was like a "father figure" to her in her condolence letter addressed to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and his son MK Stalin. Calling Karunanidhi as towering figure in Tamil Nadu as well as national politics, Sonia wrote that he always stood for social justice, equality and development of Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi breathed his last at 6:10 pm on Tuesday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on July 28, 2018 after his blood pressure dropped. The five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu had been in active politics from 1938 when he joined the Justice Party, which later became the Dravida Kazhagam. 

Below is the full text of the letter written by Sonia Gandhi:

Congress Parliamentary Party 

Sonia Gandhi 

August 8, 2018 

I am deeply saddened at the passing away of your revered and beloved father, Thiru M Karunanidhi. 

Kalaignar was a towering figure in the world of politics and public service in both Tamil Nadu and our nation. Throughout his long and magnificent life, he stood unwavering for social justice and equality, for the development, progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu, and for the well-being of every single citizen, especially the poorest and most marginalized. He was also a brilliant literary figure who did so much to promote Tamil Nadu's rich and distinctive culture and arts, and brought worldwide recognition for it. His decades at the helm of Tamil Nadu's government and politics have left a superb and enduring legacy, for which he will forever be honoured and remembered. I believe he had full confidence that you would nurture and take forward this legacy.

For me, Kalaignar's loss is very personal. He always showed me great kindness and consideration, which I can never forget. He was like a father figure to me.

At this time of grief my thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family. You must draw solace from the fact that your father lived a long and wonderfully fulfilled life, he is now released from suffering, and that you looked after him during his illness with utmost devotion. We shall not see the like of Kalaignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people. 

With my heartfelt condolences.

Sincerely

Sonia Gandhi

Karunanidhi, who became an MLA for the first time in 1957 from Kulittalai constituency, will be buried at Chennai's Marina Beach, near his political mentor CN Annadurai's final resting place.

