Sonia Gandhi condemns terror strikes in London

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terror attacks in London.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 14:13

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday condemned the terror attacks in London.

Condoling the death of innocent citizens, Gandhi prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Six persons were killed and 48 injured as three knife- wielding attackers unleashed a terror rampage through central London, plowing a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then running to a nearby market where they stabbed multiple people. 

TAGS

Sonia Gandhiterror strikesLondon

