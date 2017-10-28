Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovering from stomach upset

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 17:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) after recovering from stomach upset.

She was discharged from the hospital at 4 pm.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to SRGH on Friday at around 5 pm after she complained of stomach upset.

The 70-year-old was rushed to Delhi from Shimla, where she was on a holiday.

Sonia has been keeping unwell for past few years and has frequently travelled to the United States for treatment. However, her party has refused to disclose the nature of her ailment.

