CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi flays Centre's Kashmir policy, wants `idea of India` protected

Speaking on the ongoing unrest in Kashmir, Sonia Gandhi said that earlier, there was relative calm in the Valley, but now there was growing confrontation, tension, and fear.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 15:21
CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi flays Centre&#039;s Kashmir policy, wants `idea of India` protected

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre while addressing the closed-door Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

“We must be ready to protect the essence and idea of India which this government is seeking to extinguish,” said Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking on the ongoing unrest in Kashmir, Gandhi said that earlier, there was relative calm in the Valley, but now there was growing confrontation, tension, and fear.

The crisis in Jammu and Kashmir has come to represent the colossal failure of the government, she added at the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

During the three years of the NDA government, there has been a "brazen campaign to straitjacket the whole country into regressive and narrow-minded world view," she said.

The meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, was attended by party's vice president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former finance minister P Chidamabaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel.

According to party sources, the meeting was expected to ratify the schedule for organisational polls which culminate with the election of Congress president. 

Sonia GandhiCongress Working CommitteeCWC MeetingCongressIndian National CongressJammu and KashmirIndiaRahul GandhiManmohan Singh

