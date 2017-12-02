Sonia Gandhi greets nation on Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday greeted nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

"The teachings of the Holy Prophet continue to guide mankind on the path of equality, brotherhood and compassion," she said.

"May the festival of Milad-un-Nabi bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all."

The occasion of Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi`al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar.

The date of Mawlid varies around the world because it is based on the lunar calendar. In most countries the Muslim festival was observed on Friday. At other places, the celebrations began at sunset on Thursday.

But in some parts of India, Karnataka and Telangana, the festival did not start until Saturday because the moon was not sighted until later.