Sonia Gandhi greets Venkaiah Naidu on Vice-President poll win

The 68-year-old BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh was today elected as India's next vice-president, securing an overwhelming two-third of the votes against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 22:22
Sonia Gandhi greets Venkaiah Naidu on Vice-President poll win

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday extended best wishes to Vice-President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu and extended her party's support in further strengthening the Rajya Sabha for effective scrutiny of legislations and government policies.

"The position of vice-president has the crucial challenge of assuming a non-partisan role in running 'The House of Elders' which acts as a storehouse of wisdom and sage advice for the government. The House of Elders is an important determinant of our democratic functioning to address appropriate checks and balances," she said in her message.

By virtue of being vice-president, Naidu will also preside over the Rajya Sabha as its chairman.

The 68-year-old BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh was today elected as India's next vice-president, securing an overwhelming two-third of the votes against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

