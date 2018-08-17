Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, evokes his 'spirit of magnanimity'

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his Delhi residence, hours after the veteran leader passed away at the age of 93 at AIIMS hospital.

In a note, Sonia wrote expressing her despair and sadness at his demise which has left "a huge void". She evoked him referring to him as a "towering figure" and "spellbinding orator" who "stood for democratic values and demonstrated this commitment in all his acts".

UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi shares her condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. pic.twitter.com/6QnONFeaCW — Congress (@INCIndia) August 16, 2018

The Congress party took to Twitter to share the note. Sonia said, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Shri Vajpayee was a towering figure in our national life. Throughout his life, he stood for democratic values and demonstrated this commitment in all his acts, whether as a parliamentarian, a cabinet minister, or prime minister of India. He was a spellbinding orator, a leader of great vision, a patriot to the core for whom the national interest was paramount."

"But above all, he was a man with a very large heart and a real spirit of magnanimity. One saw that in all his interactions -- with other political parties and their leaders, with foreign governments, with coalition partners, and indeed with his own political colleagues, whom he always treated with respect and courtesy," she further said.

"His warm personality and his gift of friendship won him admirers and friends across the political spectrum, and from every walk of life. His death leaves behind a huge void. I join millions of our fellow Indians in mourning his loss and pray for the departed soul," she added.

The former leader, who was a recipient of Bharat Ratna, breathed his last after a prolonged illness. Vajpayee, who was the country's 10th Prime Minister, will be laid to rest at the Smriti Sthal on Friday evening.