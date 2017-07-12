Sonia Gandhi, Rahul dial Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi as Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Patna: A day after eighteen Opposition parties chose Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for vice president, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday phoned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting the former West Bengal governor.

Nitish, the JD(U) president, also received a phone call from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi last evening, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said.

Rahul Gandhi had recently intervened to end the war of words between the Congress and the JD(U) in the wake of Nitish Kumar breaking away from the opposition to support NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The JD(U) had broken ranks with the opposition to back NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

The vice presidential election will take place on August 5 and votes will be counted the same evening.

