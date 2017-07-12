close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul dial Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting Gopalkrishna Gandhi as Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Eighteen Opposition parties have chosen Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for vice president.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 20:16

Patna: A day after eighteen Opposition parties chose Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint candidate for vice president, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday phoned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to thank him for supporting the former West Bengal governor.

Nitish, the JD(U) president, also received a phone call from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi last evening, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said.

Rahul Gandhi had recently intervened to end the war of words between the Congress and the JD(U) in the wake of Nitish Kumar breaking away from the opposition to support NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. 

The JD(U) had broken ranks with the opposition to back NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

The vice presidential election will take place on August 5 and votes will be counted the same evening.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Sonia GandhiRahul GandhiNitish KumarGopalkrishna GandhiVice Presidential election

From Zee News

Price drop soon for Lenovo, Motorola handsets sold offline
Gadgets

Price drop soon for Lenovo, Motorola handsets sold offline

WorldAsia

Philippine air strike on rebels kills two soldiers, injures...

World

France's Le Drian to visit Gulf states, seeks to help...

North EastIndia

Kiren Rijiju to lead central team to assess flood damage in...

Sushil Modi refutes Tejashwi Yadav&#039;s claims, says Bihar Deputy CM was adult when he became land&#039;s owner
Bihar

Sushil Modi refutes Tejashwi Yadav's claims, says Biha...

Uttar Pradesh

Man lynched in Uttar Pradesh as son eloped with girl

World

EU court should be guarantor of expats' rights after B...

Kremlin: Moscow&#039;s patience running out in diplomatic row with US
World

Kremlin: Moscow's patience running out in diplomatic r...

North East

NGT asks Assam govt to ensure safety of animals in Kazirang...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

One India but ‘two timing’

Kulbhushan’s trial by Pak military courts deeply flawed

Amarnath Attack: #YesInOurName, Crush Terror Now

Amarnath yatra terror attack: 3 points to consider before we mindlessly outrage

The crafty Chinese gambit: Stand-off is perhaps not worth escalating into a major conflict