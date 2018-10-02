हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi wash their plates after lunch in Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti - Watch video

Sonia and Rahul were at the Sevagram Ashram on Tuesday to participate in a prayer meeting on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi wash their plates after lunch in Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti - Watch video

WARDHA: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with her son Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday washed their plates after their meal in Sevagram in Maharashtra's Wardha. In a video, the two along with other Congress leaders can be seen bending near a tap to wash their plates.

Sonia and Rahul were at the Sevagram Ashram on Tuesday to participate in a prayer meeting on the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides the two, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members were also present for the prayer meet at Bapu Kuti, the residence of the Father of the Nation during his last years.

Rahul planted a sapling in the ashram next to the tree which his father and former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi had planted on this day in 1986. This is Rahul's second visit to the ashram. He had earlier planted a sapling here on January 24, 2014.

The Congress leadership converged in the Sevagram village to attend the meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party, which was held here after more than 70 years.

"The preliminary deliberations of Individual Satyagraha were held in Sevagram in 1940. The CWC met in Sevagram and adopted the resolution on Quit India movement on July 14, 1942," a Congress leader said earlier. The Quit India movement was launched in Mumbai on August 8, 1942.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Karnataka chief minister Siddharamaiah, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, ex-Union ministers Shivraj Patil, Sushilkumar Shinde and AK Antony, former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda and ex-Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat were also present at the prayer meet. 
 

Tags:
Sonia GandhiRahul GandhiWardhaCongressCongress CWCGandhi Jayanti

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close