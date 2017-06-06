Sonia Gandhi to chair Congress Working Committee meet today, Rahul's elevation likely to be discussed

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will on Tuesday chair a meeting of party's Congress Working Committee during which Rahul Gandhi's elevation to party president's post is most likely to come up.

The CWC meet is also expected to ratify the timeline for the organisational elections due to be held later this year.

Today's closed-door CWC meeting will be held at Sonia Gandhi's residence which comes against the backdrop of attempts by the Congress to unite opposition parties ahead of the presidential election next month and put together a broad coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP.

Nearly seven months back, the CWC had made a strong pitch for appointing Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief in order to revive the fortunes of the party.

On November 7 last year, the CWC had discussed Gandhi's elevation and expressed their "unanimous and strong sentiments" for his promotion. However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had not attended the meeting because of her poor health, according to the Times of India.

This is the top panel's first meeting after the Congress was washed out in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the assembly elections. Apart from another round of introspection, Gandhi had concluded that structural and organisational changes were required to revive the party.

The party has to complete internal elections by this year-end.

Since the CWC does have powers to appoint party chief, Rahul Gandhi is keen on getting appointed as Congress chief democratically.