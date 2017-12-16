Sonia Gandhi turns nostalgic, strikes a personal chord in last speech as Congress chief

New Delhi: Addressing her last speech as Congress President, Sonia Gandhi struck an emotional chord with Congress members. She recalled her journey from a bride to the two decades as Congress chief. She thanked members of the party for supporting her through the ups and downs of the journey.

Congratulating her son Rahul Gandhi on his elevation as Congress President, she said personal attacks on her son have made him fearless. She also voiced confidence that the young leadership will infuse new vigour in the party.

Striking a personal note, Sonia Gandhi said she was proud of her son's endurance and determination.

"Rahul is my son and I don't feel it is appropriate that I praise him but I will definitely say that since childhood he had faced the agony inflicted by violence. In his political life, he faced vicious personal attacks which have made him more fearless. I am proud of his endurance and determination. I am fully confident that he will lead the party with courage and dedication," Sonia Gandhi said.

She appealed to the party cadre to set the house in order and be ready for any sacrifice to stop communal forces in the country adding that the country was facing "unprecedented challenges".

"Congress should introspect and move forward and stand by its values. It is a moral battle, we have to set our house in order and be ready for the fight and to make any sacrifice," she said

Recalling her journey, she spoke of the time when she was reluctant to join politics following the assassination of her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and husband Rajiv Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi had to briefly stop her speech due to disturbance from bursting of firecrackers outside AICC headquarters by party workers to celebrate Rahul Gandhi's ascension.

The event was attended by Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders.

