Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi unwell, skips Congress Working Committee meeting

While the nature of her medical problem is not known, Sonia Gandhi was not among the high-level officials of the party which met at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

File photo

New Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi skipped Saturday's meeting of the Congress Working Committee here, reportedly due to health issues.

Among those present, though, were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Sheila Dixit, Siddaramiah, Harish Rawat, among others.

 

 

It has been reported that some of the matters discussed were the Rafale deal, job creation and NRC - three main points on which the Congress has been relentlessly attacking the NDA government.

