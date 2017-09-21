Sonia Gandhi's request to PM Modi: Pass Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the Women's Reservation Bill, ensuring 33% reservation for women, in Parliament soon.

'Request you to take advantage of your majority in Lok Sabha to get the Women's Reservation Bill passed,” wrote Mrs Gandhi in a letter to the PM.

Back in 2010, when Congress was in power, the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Currently, the Lok Sabha has just 62 women MPs in a house of 543 members.

If the bill is approved, the Lok Sabha will have more than 150 MPs in the house, drastically improving the position of women in India. Gender equality in the Parliament could stringent laws against discrimination, violence and inequality against women.

Full text of the letter Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Dear Prime Minister,

With Regards,

Yours sincerely,

Sonia Gandhi (Ends)