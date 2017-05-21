close
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 11:41
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 26th death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary.

They laid flowers and wreaths at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial 'Vir Bhumi' here.

Rahul Gandhi, his son and Vice President of Congress tweeted: "Remembering my father today. A leader driven by love, compassion and a deep generosity of heart. We miss him."

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in a suicide bomb attack by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

He served as the Prime Minister from October 31, 1984 to December 2, 1989.

Sonia GandhiRahul GandhiRajiv Gandhideath anniversary

