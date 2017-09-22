close
Sonia should have written to RJD, SP on women's bill: BJP

Taking a dig at Sonia Gandhi for writing to Prime Minister for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the BJP on Thursday said she should instead have written to RJD and SP.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 00:47

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, the BJP on Thursday said she should instead have written to her allies - the RJD and the SP - the two bitter critics of the proposed legislation.

"Rather than writing to the prime minister, Sonia Gandhi ought to have written or spoken to her alliance partners like Lalu Prasad and Mulayam Singh Yadav to find out why did they block the Women's Reservation Bill when the UPA was in power," BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and the then Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had fiercely opposed the bill when the UPA government introduced it in Parliament in 2010. Both the RJD and SP were then supporting the Congress-led government.

Gandhi had yesterday written to Modi, urging him to get the Women's Reservation Bill passed in the Lok Sabha by taking advantage of the BJP's majority in the House and also promising her party's support to the legislation. 

Sonia GandhiRJDSPBJPWomen's bill

