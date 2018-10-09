हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vikram Chatterjee

Sonika Chauhan death case: Discharge application of Vikram Chatterjee dismissed

Vikram is facing culpable homicide charge for a car crash in which model and TV anchor Sonika was killed.

File photo

Kolkata: The discharge application filed by actor Vikram Chatterjee in the Sonika Chauhan death case was dismissed by the city's Alipore Court on Tuesday.

Vikram is facing culpable homicide charge for a car crash in which model and TV anchor Sonika was killed. The accident had happened in April when Vikram was driving Sonika back from a party - allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He receivedeved injuries and was later absconding when charges of rash driving were levelled against him.

According to the police, the car's forensic report revealed its speed was between 95 to 115 km per hour a few seconds before the accident.

During the police interrogation, the actor reportedly confessed to consuming alcohol on the night of the accident. However, he claimed that he was not drunk and the car was not over speeding.

 

