South Korea responds to N Korea's latest nuke test by flexing its missile powers

South Korea's Army and Air Force have conducted a ballistic missile exercise on early Monday morning in response to North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 07:03
Washington DC: South Korea's Army and Air Force have conducted a ballistic missile exercise on early Monday morning in response to North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

The drill involved surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and the F-15K fighter jets hitting targets off the east coast of South Korea, simulating a strike on a target as far away as North Korea's nuclear test site, Punggye-ri, the CNN quoted Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as saying.

North Korea on Sunday announced that it has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

After which, United States Defence Secretary James Mattis strongly warned North Korea of "massive military response" if it threatened the U.S. or its allies.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley on Sunday confirmed that the United Nation Security Council has also called for an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the developments.

"We along w/Japan, France, the UK and S.Korea have called for an emergency Security Council meeting on N.Korea in the open tomorrow at 10am," Haley tweeted.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday termed North Korea a "rogue nation" for conductingnuclear tests and said that its "actions continue to be very dangerous to the Washington."

In a series of tweets, Trump further said that North Korea has become a great threat and embarrassment to China. 

