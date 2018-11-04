हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Korea

South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook arrives in India

South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook on Sunday arrived in the national capital for her four-day visit to India. 

South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook arrives in India
Image Courtesy: ANI

South Korean First Lady Kim-Jung Sook on Sunday arrived in the national capital for her four-day visit to India. 

Kim will be taking part in the Deepotsav festival and groundbreaking ceremony of Queen Huh Memorial park in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on November 6, news agency ANI reported. 

She will also be visiting the Taj Mahal and interact with craftsmen of chikankari embroidery style in Lucknow. Kim had last come to India along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as part of the first-ever state visit by him to India in July this year. Moon had kicked off his India visit with a tour of the famous Akshardham Temple here.

The South Korean first lady is on a four days visit from November 4 to 7. 

"It is the first time in 16 years that a South Korean first lady is making a foreign visit without the president. The legend of Queen Heo Hwang-ok binds the two countries together culturally, and her visit will further promote our people-to-people ties," a senior official at the cultural wing of the South Korean Embassy here said.

Kim is scheduled to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) memorial in Ayodhya on Tuesday. 

According to Korean legend, the Princess of Ayodhya went to Korea in 48 AD and married King Kim-Suro. A large number of Koreans trace their ancestry to this legendary princess, who is known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok in South Korea.

The tombs believed to be that of Heo and Suro are located in Gimhae in South Korea's South Gyeongsang Province.

Kim will be the chief guest at the 'Deepotsav' event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government on November 6 in Ayodhya.

"The First Lady's participation in the festivities in Ayodhya will showcase our close civilisational links as well as the ongoing deepening engagement between our two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

In July, the two countries had signed an agreement for expansion of the Suriratna memorial project.

As per the itinerary shared by the MEA, the Korean first lady, during the Delhi leg of her visit is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other engagements on Monday.

Kim will interact with the craftsmen of 'chikankari', a traditional embroidery style of Lucknow, on Tuesday. She will attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the memorial and 'Deepotatsav' in Ayodhya later that day, it said. 

On Wednesday, she will move to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal, the MEA said. 

In July, Kim had visited the Humayun's Tomb in the national capital and expressed her desire to visit Taj Mahal in her next visit.

"This time we had little time, so we are not able to visit the Taj. But, I knew that the Humayun Tomb's design had inspired the makers of Taj Mahal. So, next time, I will surely visit the Taj Mahal," she had told PTI after visiting the Humayun's Tomb. 

Indian Ambassador to South Korea Sripriya Ranganathan had earlier this week called on the First Lady and the mission in Seoul had said that her visit would "strengthen" the people-to-people and cultural ties.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
South KoreaIndiaKim-Jung Sookfirst lady

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close