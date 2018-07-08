हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
South Korean President

South Korean President Moon Jae-in to arrive in India today

Moon, who will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Jung-sook, will arrive on his maiden State visit to India on Sunday

New Delhi: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will arrive in New Delhi on Sunday, marking his first ever state visit to India. During his visit, new partnerships are expected to be forged, particularly in the economic domain.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that various agreements will be signed during the state visit of Mr Moon, after his official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The South Korean President will be accompanied by senior members of his cabinet, officials as well as industry captains. First Lady Kim Jung-sook will also be accompanying the President.

During his visit, Moon will attend an India-Korea Business Forum on July 9. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Moon will together visit the Gandhi Smriti. Thereafter, they will also visit a Samsung plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Moon will be accorded with ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 10. Prime Minister Modi will then hold official talks with the South Korean President in Hyderabad House, which will be followed by a lunch. The two leaders will also address the India-South Korea CEOs Roundtable. Some agreements are also expected to be signed. 

In the evening, Moon will meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, who will also host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. In the morning of July 11, Moon will depart from New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Seoul in May 2015, which helped elevate India-South Korea relations to a 'Special Strategic Partnership'.

Here's the day-wise plan of South Korean President

Sunday: 
July 8, 5:35 pm: President Moon Jae-in will arrive in India
July 8, 6:30 pm: To visit Akshardham temple

Monday: 
July 9, 10:00 am: Call by Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs
July 9, 3:00 pm: India–Korea Business Forum
July 9, 4:00 pm: Visit Gandhi Smriti
July 9, 5:00 pm: Visit Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. 

Tuesday: 

July 10, 9:00 am: Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan
July 10, 9:30 am: Call by Vice President of India at The Oberoi Hotel
July 10, 11:30 am: Meeting with the Prime Minister at The Hyderabad House
12:00 noon: Delegation Level Talks
1:00 pm: Exchange of agreements and press statement at The Hyderabad House
7:30 pm: Meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Wednesday: 

July 11, 10:00 am: Depart from India

