South Western Railway bags safety shield award for train operations in 2017-18

NEW DELHI: During the year 2017-18, South Western Railway (SWR) has registered best figures and tremendous improvements in key areas of safety pertaining to train operations among all Zonal Railways. Recognizing the efforts of SWR undertaken for improving Safety, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal awarded the Railway Minister's Safety Shield for 2017-18 to South Western Railway in an annual award event. The number of accidents has come down in SWR from 11 in 2014-15 to 8 in 2015-16, 3 in 2016-17 to 01 in 2017-18.

"Safety is our first and foremost priority and safety performance has improved through the collective will and rigorous and sustained efforts of all train running staff in SWR. Safety action plan with motto of "Zero accidents" was prepared, being strictly implemented and periodically reviewed," said A K Gupta, General Manager, South Western Railway.

Activities and consistent efforts taken up by SWR in direction of improving safety:

- The budget outlay was increased to nearly Rs 3000 crore from Rs 1000 crore a few years back.

- Gate Mitras round of the clock have been deployed at all unmanned Level crossing gates.

- 27 Unmanned Level Crossing gates eliminated by Construction of ROB/RUB/subway against a target of 25 in 2017-18

- Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) (exclusive Safety Fund) has been set up in 2017-18 Budget by Ministry. SWR could book funds to the tune of Rs 687 crore in 2017-18 under this head. A bulk of the funds in this head are being spent on track renewals for safety and up gradation of vital assets such as track etc.

- Shift towards safer LHB coaches.

- Infrastructure augmentation of maintenance facilities

- SWR completed 202 Track-Km of rail renewal in 2017-18, which is highest ever in the history of SWR about 115 per cent more than that of corresponding figures in 2016-17.