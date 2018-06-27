हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

Southwest monsoon reaches Rajasthan

It said pre-monsoon thunderstorm activities were observed over parts of western Rajasthan.

Representational Image

Jaipur: The southwest monsoon has entered Rajasthan and conditions are favourable for its further advancement, the meteorological department said.

According to a weather report, several areas in the state, both eastern and western, were lashed by rains during the last 24 hours with Jaisalmer recording the highest amount of rainfall at 43.6 mm.

Erinpura Road (Pali), Churu, Mount Abu and Kota had recorded 42, 23.3, 9.4 and 8.8 mm of rainfall respectively till today morning, the report added.

The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated areas in southeastern parts and dust storm or thunderstorm with squally winds at isolated places in northeastern parts of the state today.

