SP-BSP alliance, not Rahul Gandhi, poses a big challenge for BJP in 2019: Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah has acknowledged that the coming together of two arch-rivals - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) – will pose a big challenge for his party in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah admitted that an alliance between Mayawati's BSP and Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh will be a big challenge for his party in 2019 but asserted that the BJP will defeat the Congress either in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

"If the BSP and SP contest in an alliance, it would be a challenge to us. But we are sure that we will win either one seat - Amethi or Rae Bareli," Amit Shah told reporters in the national capital.

Replying to a question if a resurgent Congress under its newly-appointed president Rahul Gandhi would make things more difficult for the BJP, he said that the SP-BSP alliance was a much bigger challenge than Rahul Gandhi.

He made these remarks while referring to questions pertaining to the fourth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Shah also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the achievements of four years of PM Narendra Modi's good governance at Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi.

During the discussion, Shah said that the BJP did not want to give up its alliance with old-time ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra but insisted that his party would have no option if the latter wanted to part ways with it.

"In 2019, the BJP will fight with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. We don't want to oust them from the NDA. But if they go out, it's their will. We are ready for every situation," he said.

Shah also slammed the Opposition parties, which, he said, are aligning with like-minded parties as they know that they may not be able to defeat the NDA in 2019 elections on their own.

"They all fought against us in 2014 too but failed to stop us. They all have their presence in their respective states. Even if they come together they won`t be able to defeat us," he said.

The BJP chief also exuded confidence that his party would win at least 80 more seats in 2019 which it could not win in the last election.

"We will win such seats which were not with us in the northeast, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and many other places," he said.

The BJP president also maintained that the Chief Ministers in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will not be changed.

He said the new BJP president in Rajasthan would be declared after May 26.

Interestingly, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too had recently made a similar statement, saying that his party BJP will do a clean sweep by winning all 26 seats in his state in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rupani further said that the Congress, which has given a tough fight to BJP in the 2017 assembly elections, will not be able to win a single Lok Sabha seat from the state.

''The BJP will repeat the 2014 general elections results by winning all 26 seats in 2019,'' the Gujarat Chief Minister said this on Wednesday.

"After the 2014 elections, it was only Gujarat where a state government repeated its tenure," Rupani said.

(With Agency inputs)