Samajwadi Party

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav gets abusive when asked about party's stand on trust vote, uses cuss word

The voting and counting of the trust vote moved by the Telugu Desam Party is scheduled for Friday.

SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav gets abusive when asked about party&#039;s stand on trust vote, uses cuss word

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday got abusive in Parliament premises when asked about his party's stand for the no-confidence motion against the Centre. 

When reporters asked the SP MP about the trust vote, he said he would not say what the party stand is and went ahead to use a cuss word. "I will not say what the party stand is. Do you not know what is our stand. Do you think we are Ch****a," he said after coming out of Parliament.

The voting and counting of the trust vote moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is scheduled for Friday. It is the first trust vote that the BJP-led NDA government is facing since it came to power four years ago.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she had received notices from at least six MPs seeking no trust vote against the Narendra Modi government and was duty-bound to put it to the consideration of the House.

Members from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the National Congress Party (NCP) among others moved no-confidence motion notices but the Speaker said that TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his party was the first to raise it.

However, the Narendra Modi-led Central government seems to be in a comfortable spot in the numbers game. The effective strength of Lok Sabha is 533 with two more seats falling vacant after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) was nominated to Rajya Sabha. With ten seats lying vacant, the majority mark in the house stands at 266. The NDA has a collective strength of 314 members in the house.

Claiming that they have the required numbers, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, "Modi government has the majority both inside and outside Parliament. NDA will vote against No Confidence Motion. NDA+ will also support us."

