SP workers fling tomatoes at UP minister's house after his 'alcohol' remark against Yadavs, Rajputs

New Delhi: A group of Samajwadi Party workers threw tomatoes at the residence of UP minister OP Rajbhar a day after he had said that Rajputs and Yadavs consume the most alcohol, reported news agency ANI.

The controversial statement was made by Rajbhar in the context of banning liquor in the state of UP - on the lines of Gujarat and Bihar. "Rajputs and Yadavs drink the maximum amount of alcohol," he had said on Friday. "Rajbhar drinks, Chauhan, Kumhar, Lohar, people from every caste drink. I have been saying for 15 years that alcohol should be stopped."

It is his focus on Rajputs and Yadavs though which triggered an angry protest with SP workers smashing Rajbhar's residence with tomatoes. They even shouted slogans against him and demanded that he take back his comment.

It has been a tumultuous last few months for Rajbhar - chief of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party. His views on alcohol may have recently triggered a row but he had a tiff of sorts with alliance partner BJP as well when he accused the party of not following 'coalition dharma'. The charge was made earlier this year and cast a doubt on his party's support to NDA but a March 20 meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah appeared to have calmed flayed nerves then.