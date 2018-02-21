Speak about Nirav Modi in Mann ki Baat: Rahul Gandhi trolls PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Punjab National Bank fraud and the Rafale deal.

Taking a jibe at the PM, he said that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.

Rahul also labelled the PM's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".

Modi Ji, last month you ignored my suggestions for your Mann Ki Baat monologue. Why ask for ideas when in your heart you know what every Indian wants to hear you speak about? 1. Nirav Modi's 22,000 Cr. Loot & Scoot 2. The 58,000 Cr. RAFALE scam. I look forward to your sermon. pic.twitter.com/jp0AnLePtU — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 21, 2018

The Congress president has targeted PM Modi over his silence on the multi-crore bank scam involving jeweller Nirav Modi, alleging that he has fled the country after protection from the "powers that be".

Guide to Looting India

by Nirav MODI 1. Hug PM Modi

2. Be seen with him in DAVOS Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000Cr

B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way. #From1MODI2another — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 15, 2018

The scamster's escape formula: Na(Mo)

La(Mo) + Ni(Mo) -----> Bha(Go)#ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 16, 2018

PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won't speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam. Mr Jaitley is in hiding. Stop behaving as if you're guilty! Speak up. #ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 18, 2018

He has also been attacking the government on the Rafale aircraft deal.

In response to the PM's suggestion for ideas for his January 28, 2018, 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Rahul had urged him to tell the country about India's plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.

On Tuesday, while campaigning in poll-bound Meghalaya, he had yet again hit out at the BJP-led central government and had alleged that it ''actively" participated in corruption by allowing bank-loan defaulters Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to escape the country.

''With the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi scandals, we know that the government not only cannot remove corruption, but it is also actively participating in it,'' Rahul had said.

''This government has, instead of giving hope, security and economic growth, dealt us only with unemployment, fear, hatred and violence,'' he had added.

(With PTI inputs)