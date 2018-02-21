हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Speak about Nirav Modi in Mann ki Baat: Rahul Gandhi trolls PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking PM Modi over PNB bank fraud and the Rafale deal.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 21, 2018, 16:13 PM IST
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@OfficeOfRG (File image)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the Punjab National Bank fraud and the Rafale deal.

Taking a jibe at the PM, he said that he looked forward to his "sermon" on the issues in his "Mann ki Baat" programme.

Rahul also labelled the PM's programme aired on All India Radio a monologue and said the country wants to hear him speak on billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and the Rafale "scam".

The Congress president has targeted PM Modi over his silence on the multi-crore bank scam involving jeweller Nirav Modi, alleging that he has fled the country after protection from the "powers that be".

He has also been attacking the government on the Rafale aircraft deal.

In response to the PM's suggestion for ideas for his January 28, 2018, 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Rahul had urged him to tell the country about India's plans on stopping rapes, getting the Chinese out of Doklam and jobs for the youth.

On Tuesday, while campaigning in poll-bound Meghalaya, he had yet again hit out at the BJP-led central government and had alleged that it ''actively" participated in corruption by allowing bank-loan defaulters Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to escape the country.

''With the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi scandals, we know that the government not only cannot remove corruption, but it is also actively participating in it,'' Rahul had said.

''This government has, instead of giving hope, security and economic growth, dealt us only with unemployment, fear, hatred and violence,'' he had added.

(With PTI inputs)

