close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Speaker says clerical error to blame for face-off between Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP MP

On Wednesday, Mahajan said that the reference in the debate transcript of the House appeared to be targeted at Scindia, but it was a clerical error.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 15:49

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday admitted to some error on the part of the Secretariat which appeared to give an impression that Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was the target of attack by a ruling party member.

Mahajan said the confusion was created due to an error by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Scindia had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and said that BJP member Virendra Kumar claimed during Zero Hour on Monday that the Congress MP got a hospital in his parliamentary constituency Guna in Madhya Pradesh "purified" by sprinkling Ganga water and re-inaugurated it after it had been earlier inaugurated by a Dalit BJP MLA.

Kumar was supported by BJP MPs Manohar Utawal and Nand Kumar Chauhan.

On Wednesday, Mahajan said that the reference in the debate transcript of the House appeared to be targeted at Scindia, but it was a clerical error.

In the Lower House, which had been witnessing ruckus since it met at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Speaker asked members to hush up as she wanted to speak, and raised the issue soon after the Question Hour was over.

Mahajan said she had respect for Scindia, his grandmother and his father as well.

"Yesterday, Scindia was hurt, I gave him permission to raise the issue. Virendra Kumar also wanted to give an explanation but in the ruckus it could not happen," Mahajan said.

"It was a mistake of our office -- I saw the uncorrected debates. I ask the office to remove all references to names. Virendra Kumar had referred to Jyotiraditya Scindia as the MP of the constituency," Mahajan said.

She said following the instruction to remove the name, the Secretariat also removed the rest of the reference, and it appeared as if Scindia was being blamed for the incident.

"At places he said Congress, that was also removed. So Virendra Kumar did not level any allegations against him (Scindia)," Mahajan said.

An angry Scindia on Tuesday had blamed Kumar and others for making false allegations against him.

Congress members, including Scindia, rushed towards the Speaker`s podium and sought an apology from Kumar, who was present in the House.

Kumar wanted to respond but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not allow.

TAGS

Lok SabhaSumitra MahajanCongressJyotiraditya ScindiaVirendra KumarManohar Utawal

From Zee News

Uttar Pradesh

41 deaths due to illicit liquor between Jan'16 and Jun...

India

Right to privacy fundamental right, but a qualified one: Ce...

AmericasWorld

Woman forced to carry child on lap sues US airlines

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two NASA jets - Watch demonstration
Space

Scientists to chase August 21 total solar eclipse using two...

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Doval visit
India

No talks unless India withdraws, China says before Ajit Dov...

WorldAsia

District chief, five others killed in Afghan mine blast

AfricaWorld

Boko Haram ambushes oil convoy in Nigeria, killing soldiers

US Muslims see friendly neighbours, but a foe in White House
AmericasWorld

US Muslims see friendly neighbours, but a foe in White Hous...

Uttar Pradesh

Dowry death: Three of family sentenced to 10 years jail in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads