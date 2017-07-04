Special gesture! New fast-growing Israeli Crysanthumun flower will now be called 'MODI'

Tel Aviv: In a special gesture, a new fast-growing Israeli flower was on Tuesday named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Israeli Crysanthumun flower will now be called 'MODI', officials said.

"Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flower will be called 'Modi'," Office of the Prime Minister tweeted.

Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of PM @narendramodi. The flower will be called 'Modi.' pic.twitter.com/4qLALtxHzP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2017

"A symbol of blooming In a special gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

A symbol of bloomin rltn'p! In a spl gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named aftr PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/zl8d0rMgl4 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 4, 2017

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Danziger 'Dan' flower farm along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Mishmar Hashiva where they were briefed about the latest technologies being used for floriculture.

The Danziger flower farm is one of Israel's leading floriculture companies with approximately 80,000 square meters of state-of-the-art greenhouses specialising in reproduction of plants.

The farm, founded in 1953, is located in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva, about 56 km from Jerusalem, in central Israel.

Meanwhile, reflecting the importance that Israel is according to the first visit by an Indian PM since Israel's establishment 70 years ago, the host nation pulled out all stops to welcome PM Modi - Netanyahu broke protocol to come to the Ben Gurion airport, an honour reserved only for the US President and the Pope.

Netanyahu's entire Cabinet was also present as were representatives of various religious orders.

PM Modi was accorded a Guard of Honour after an Israeli military band played the national anthems of the two countries.

In their speeches, both leaders described each other as, 'my friend' and embraced each other three times.

"Aapka swagat hai, mere dost (welcome, my friend)," Netanyahu said in Hindi, adding, "We love India."

"It is truly a historic visit," said Netanyahu while welcoming PM Modi who was wearing a cream colour 'band gala' suit and a dark blue handkerchief in the pocket.

Hailing PM Modi as "a great leader of India and a great world leader", Netanyahu said, "we have been waiting for the last 70 years" for a visit by an Indian PM.

This is the first time an Indian prime minister is visiting Israel. We receive you with open arms, @narendramodi. We love India! pic.twitter.com/H9HZSDZO9w — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 4, 2017

Speaking later, PM Modi said, "It is my honour to be the the first ever Indian PM to undertake this ground-breaking visit to Israel."

He said his visit was about the strength of the two societies and their strong partnership.

"Building a strong and resilient relationshp with Israeal will be my intent and focus...We have to secure our societies against the common threat of terrorism," PM Modi said.

"Together, we can do even more and even better (for India-Israel ties)," he added.

Thank you for the warm welcome, PM @netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/a0HzII7eXV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2017

(With PTI inputs)