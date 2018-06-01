हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
illegal construction

Special Task Force constituted to check illegal construction in Delhi

The city will be divided into 31 grids with a officer responsible for each. He or she would be expected to take action against any illegal construction.

Special Task Force constituted to check illegal construction in Delhi
Representational image courtesy Reuters

New Delhi: The Urban Development Ministry on Friday constituted a Special Task Force (STF) which would check on the growing menace of illegal construction in the capital city.

The STF will be tasked with checking illegal construction and encroachment across the city. It is reported that the city will be divided into 31 grids with an officer made in-charge of each grid. He or she will keep a close watch on any illegal construction taking place in his or her grid and take appropriate action. Action can be initiated against these officers if despite their appointment, illegal construction is found in their respective grids.

Residents will also soon be urged to report any illegal construction activity to the STF directly and the ministry has assured immediate action would be initiated. This would include demolishing the structure and proceedings against the person and/or agency responsible.

It has been learnt that to keep this entire process transparent, contact details of grid officers would be put up in public domain and a wesbite and mobile app would be launched by June 9.

Tags:
illegal constructionDelhi illegal constructionUrban Development Ministry

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close