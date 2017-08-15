Spectacular! Indian missions lit up in colours of National Flag - See pics

New Delhi: Patriotic fervour gripped the nation on the 71st Independence Day on Tuesday as people from across states and Union territories came together to celebrate the occasion.

The special day was also celebrated in Indian embassies around the world like Washington, Frankfurt, Turkey, Qatar, Kathmandu, Atlanta, Colombo and Yangon.

The official Twitter handle of Ministry of External Affairs posted the following pictures:

Adorned in Indian colours

Indian missions in Washington, Frankfurt,Turkey & Qatar lit up in the colors of Tiranga for #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/4DOi5xuh98 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 15, 2017

India@70.

Pictures of India House in Kathmandu, Atlanta, Colombo & Yangon on #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/0muEeieb6P — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 15, 2017

Meanwhile, as chief ministers hoisted the tricolour amid tight security in the country, they announced development programmes, flagged challenges confronting them and pledged to take their states forward.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to strife-hit Kashmiris, saying abuses and bullets will not resolve their problems but embracing them will, as he praised his government's economic reforms in a wide-ranging Independence Day speech.

In a 56-minute speech, the shortest of the four times he has addressed the nation, he also rebuked those who resort to violence in the name of religion, adding that casteism and communalism are like poison.

Wearing his trademark half-sleeves kurta, churidar pajama and a Rajasthani headgear, PM Modi spoke from the ramparts of the Red Fort to thousands of spectators including schoolchildren dressed like Lord Krishna, as well as crores of television audience watching the live telecast of his speech across the nation.

But most of his speech was devoted to the economy as he pointed out the various reforms carried out by his government, including demonetisation, the implementation of GST and the crackdown on black money.

Referring to recent incidents of natural calamities in various parts of the country as also death of children at a state-run hospital in Uttar Pradesh, he said sympathies of the entire nation are with the affected families.

(With PTI inputs)